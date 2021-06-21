Federated Hermes Inc. Has $31.47 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of PerkinElmer worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $150.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

