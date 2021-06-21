Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,370. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

