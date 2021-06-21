Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 224,255 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 224,255 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

