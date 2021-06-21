Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 34,910 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.