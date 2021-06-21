Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

