Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $265.94 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

