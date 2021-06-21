Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

