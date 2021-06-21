Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

