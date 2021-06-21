Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

SF stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

