Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 685.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $102.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

