Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.Everi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

