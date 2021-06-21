Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.55. Everi shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 1,653 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Everi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.