Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.74. 93,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61. The company has a market cap of $457.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.