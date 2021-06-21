Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

SPG traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.12. 31,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,437. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

