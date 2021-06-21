Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $91,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

