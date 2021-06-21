Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

