Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 8,026 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

