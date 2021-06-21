Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.79. 6,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -528.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

