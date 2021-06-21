Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.