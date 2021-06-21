Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 783 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.91 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
