Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 783 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.91 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

