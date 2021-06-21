Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,502 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 268.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.