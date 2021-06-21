Ethic Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 100.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,310 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,109 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $41.05 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

