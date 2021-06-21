Ethic Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $24,247,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $37,937,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 76.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $281.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.