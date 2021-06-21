Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $442.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.91. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $256.85 and a 12 month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

