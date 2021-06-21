Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $301.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.