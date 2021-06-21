Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $409.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GreenPower Motor Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

