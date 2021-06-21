Ergoteles LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.