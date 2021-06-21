Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 28,126 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LU. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

LU stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

