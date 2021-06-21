Ergoteles LLC Purchases 5,859 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after buying an additional 531,429 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

