Ergoteles LLC Invests $481,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock worth $1,370,097 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.