Ergoteles LLC Invests $471,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

