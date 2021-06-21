Ergoteles LLC Invests $384,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

