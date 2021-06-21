Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Buys C$34,107.71 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$132.76. 9,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,885. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$66.00 and a 1-year high of C$153.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.89.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

