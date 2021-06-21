Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

