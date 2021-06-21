Epstein & White Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

