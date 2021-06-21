Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

