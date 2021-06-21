Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

IWV opened at $248.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

