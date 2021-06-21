Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

