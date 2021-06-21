Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

