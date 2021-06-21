Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,989 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 391,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

