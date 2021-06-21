Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $98.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

