Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $134,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

