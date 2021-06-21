Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 22.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

