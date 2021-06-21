Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,521 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

