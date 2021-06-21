Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,825 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

