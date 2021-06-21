Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 117.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

