Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $37.14 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

