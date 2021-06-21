Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.82. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

