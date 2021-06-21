Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 343.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $529,718 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

