Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,584,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.58 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

